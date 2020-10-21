West Charlotte neighbors oppose approved housing development

CHARLOTTE, N.C.(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in the Seversville community in west Charlotte, are not pleased with the city’s approval of a new housing development.

For months, long-time Seversville residents like Aram Johnson have pushed back against Grubb Management’s car-less housing project on State Street.

“They want the community, the neighbors, the residents, to police it themselves. I don’t want the residence being in the business of calling the police on other residents for something frivolous.”

Johnson believes developers are not truly looking out for residents in the neighborhood or future tenants.

“This project was not planned very well. They had poor planning, they did no research on the developer’s part,” Johnson explained. “It was evident they were being opportunistic to use opportunity zoner money to take advantage of this area.”

With the 140-unit apartment, tenants will not be allowed to keep their cars on the property. Instead, Grubb Management will only have 6 parking spots on the premises. Residents will have to use alternatives such as, biking, light rail, or the Stewart Creek Greenway.

They’re also planning to provide 60 oversized lockers for food deliveries.

Blake Webb, who’s also opposed the new development, says it comes down to controlling parking and traffic along the street.

“The concept of creating an eco-friendly and green environment is really important to me, but to give no regard for the local community and the aspects of parking. It’s going to make it a big complication.”

During Monday night’s council meeting, the permit passed 6-5.

District 2 Councilman Malcolm Graham was one of the 5 who opposed the project. He said while it’s an innovative idea, it’s being placed in the wrong part of the city.

“It’s going to really create a unusual and difficult parking situation for those who live there, and their guests, and the neighbors who live in the surrounding area.”

Councilman Larken Egleston who voted yes for the development said it’ll bring something new to the city and it’s worth a try.

“It will encourage them to take the Gold Line, which will be built out around that time to that area. It’ll encourage them. It’ll encourage them to take an Uber or use an e-scooter.”

Details about the development can be found here.

