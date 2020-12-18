‘We’re grateful’: Emotional day for Ronnie Long as Gov. Roy Cooper grants pardon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina man who was in prison for more than four decades for a crime he didn’t commit has gotten the official pardon from Governor Roy Cooper that he’s been asking for.

“Do what you supposed to do. Do the right thing. You know what the system did to me,” Ronnie said back in October.

On Oct. 22 when FOX 46 spoke with Ronnie Long and his wife Ashleigh, they pleaded for a pardon.

They say life after prison was anything but normal.

“Getting him established as far as social security, Medicare/Medicaid, because he hasn’t existed for 44 years and it was a hassle to get him a bank account,” Ronnie’s wife Ashleigh Long said.

Ronnie and his lawyers reached out to Governor Roy Cooper’s office multiple times, but it wasn’t until Thursday that Cooper finally granted long a pardon of innocence.

“As soon as I got off the phone with the governor’s office, I called Ronnie to share the news with him. He’s over the moon with excitement. He just kept talking about how wonderful this was that it was finally over, that he finally had the recognition that he sought and acknowledgement that he was in fact innocent.”

Part of the pardon read: “Long’s due process rights were violated by the suppression of material.”

“We’re grateful that the governor has in fact pardoned him. There were four other individuals who were pardoned today as well and received pardons of innocence. Their cases have been pending before the governor, since before this governor came into office,” Long’s attorney Jamie Lau said.

This now makes Ronnie eligible for $750,000 for wrongful imprisonment in North Carolina. State law says that a person can receive $50,000 for each year of imprisonment with a cap at $750,000

“There’s no way you can compensate anyone for taking 44 years of their life. There’s no dollar amount that will be sufficient. 750,000 though, is enough to get him started,” Lau said. “It’s not enough, but I know Ronnie is very grateful for anything that he will receive. We spoke today, and I don’t think he will mind me sharing that he’s looking forward to owning his first house.”

44-years of his life trapped behind bars. Ronnie Long now has complete freedom and has captured the support from people all across the country.

