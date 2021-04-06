‘We’re going to show up’: New UNC men’s basketball coach talks about team mentality

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One of the premier basketball programs in North Carolina, and the country, introduced its new head coach Tuesday.

While it’s his first head coaching gig, Hubert Davis has been with the UNC-Chapel Hill program for the last nine years as an assistant to Roy Williams, and he takes over a program with seven national titles in its history.

In his introductory press conference, Davis got a little emotional. He told everyone how his father was always there for him, showing up for him no matter what, and he wants to bring that type of mentality to his team.

“That’s what this program is going to be about. We will always show up,” Davis said. “North Carolina is going to show up, every game. Every second. Every possession.”

Davis says he wants to round out his staff with players that have deep Carolina backgrounds and can connect generations

The job gets filled officially, the day after the basketball season ends, so not a lot of time missed at all for the tar heel program when it comes to moving on to recruiting and getting set for next season