‘Welcome to Darkside’: FOX 46 investigates hackers, other Carolina companies attacked

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The hackers behind the Colonial Pipeline attack go by the name DarkSide and are to blame for several other data breaches of companies in the Carolinas, a FOX 46 investigation has discovered.

It’s a high-tech robbery except in these cases the thieves never enter the store and leave behind no trace they were ever there.

“It’s frustrating,” said Tom Hallex, the CFO of a farm equipment distribution company that was also victimized by DarkSide. “It really is.”

FOX 46 is taking you into the underbelly of the internet, inside the dark web where cyber criminals hide. We DarkSide is holding dozens of other companies hostage, threatening to release sensitive employee information, financial records and contracts unless an undisclosed amount of money is paid.

Piedmont Plastics in Charlotte was attacked and declined to comment. Hallex’s company, Carolina Eastern based in Charleston, was hacked two weeks ago, he told FOX 46 in an exclusive interview.

FOX 46 contacted Hallex after discovering DarkSide had released some of his company’s bank statements, loan information and threatened to release more in a week if they aren’t paid.

“After we talk I got a call into our IT guys,” said Hallex. “That’s the first I’ve heard of that.”

Hallex showed FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant the warning the group sent which began: “Welcome to DarkSide.”

“What happend [sic]? Your computers and servers are encrypted, backups are deleted,” the message said, instructing Hallex to buy “a special program” that would encrypt his files.

“A lot of companies can better prepare themselves for something like this,” he said. “It’s just the aggravation of it from my perspective. I wish I didn’t have to worry about something like this. But I do.”

“All fingers do seem to point back, mostly, to Russia,” said Charlotte cyber-security expert Theresa Payton.

Payton is a former White House chief information officer under President George W. Bush and author of the book, Manipulated: Inside the Cyberwar to Hijack Elections and Distort the Truth.

She says DarkSide, which first popped up in August 2020, has all the hallmarks of seasoned pros.

“They definitely come across as very professional,” she said. “They know what they’re doing. They know how to do it.”

In a statement on its dark net site, DarkSide describes itself as “apolitical” and not tied to any government. Their stated “goal” is to “make money” and not create “problems for society”. The cyber criminals say it draws the line at attacking funeral services, medical facilities, nursing homes and anyone involved with distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.