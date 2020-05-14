Wednesday Evening Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast

A few showers are still possible this evening in the mountains, otherwise most neighborhoods are looking at a dry and cool night. Temps only drop into the low-mid 50s by morning.

Here we go…Thursday marks the start of the warm-up! Highs will top out near 80 under more sunshine. Once again, a few showers, even a thunderstorm, could pop up, mainly in the mountains.

The week ends with highs in the low 80s on Friday. We’ll be feeling the heat (and a bit more humidity) all weekend with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Some spots will touch 90! Expect only slight chances of a late-day shower or storm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 79.