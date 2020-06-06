‘We promised we would take care of you’: NC deputies celebrate graduation of fallen officer’s daughter

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of a fallen officer’s daughter on Friday. (Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of a fallen officer’s daughter on Friday.

Lauren Thomas’s father, Shane Thomas, passed away from a line of duty injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

“When her father Shane Thomas passed away from a line of duty injury, WE became her protectors,” the sheriff’s office post says. “Lauren, on behalf of Sheriff Griffin and the men and women of HCSO, we love you and we are so very proud of your accomplishments.”

