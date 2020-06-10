‘We need help now:’ Out-of-work utility customers worry about bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A mother of two, laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic, worries how she will pay the bills when her stimulus check runs out.

“We’re in a crisis now,” the Mecklenburg mom, who asked not to be identified, said. “We need help now.”

After watching a FOX 46 report on federal money available to help pay utility bills, she turned to us for help. She applied for assistance through Mecklenburg County’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) but was told the deadline, March 31, had passed. “It starts again January 2021,” she was told.

The timeframe to apply is Dec. 1 through March 31 of each year.

Even though Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas suspended disconnections during the pandemic, funds are available to help low-income customers pay off their overdue balances. In May, more than 145,000 Duke Energy customers were more than two months behind on their payments, the company reported. Rising summer temperatures could mean even more hardship for those who are struggling.

FOX 46 is getting results. We reached out to Crisis Assistance Ministry, a Charlotte-based non-profit, that has around $1 million in use-it-or-lose-it federal grant money. The money, part of the overall Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), is meant to help people in poverty with past-due bills.

“I want everybody to know that they can receive emergency assistance all day, every day,” said CEO Carol Hardison. “That’s why Crisis Assistance Ministry exists.”

Hardison says they can help our viewer and anyone in need, who qualifies, with no deadline to apply.

“Ninety-seven, 98 percent of the time of time we can meet the whole need,” said Hardison. “Uniquely, of course, that need could be April, May, and June. It could be three-months-worth. And we’re able to meet that.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

To apply for funds through Crisis Assistance Ministry, you must:

Be a US citizen

Be a Mecklenburg County resident

Have a household income at 150 percent of the federal poverty level guidelines

Have a past-due bill

You can go to crisisassistance.org/apply now to see if you qualify or to apply for assistance. FOX 46 connected our viewer with the non-profit.

“Thank you so much Matt,” the mother told reporter Matt Grant. “Thank you for helping me.”

Duke Energy says it will not immediately resume disconnections once the State of Emergency is lifted.

“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve continued to modify our operations to help avoid creating additional hardships for our customers,” said spokesperson Meghan Miles. “We responded swiftly – before executive or regulatory orders required the actions and have continued to respond to the ever-evolving environment, which seems to change almost daily. Today, it’s uncertain when or if the National State of Emergency will be lifted, so it’s important that we move forward in a manner that’s thoughtful and doesn’t create additional hardships for our customers.”

Apply for assistance through Crisis Assistance Ministry here.

Get LIHEAP info here.