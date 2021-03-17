‘We need help!’: 11-year-old, 6-year-old trapped by apartment fire call for help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- 911 calls detail the terrifying moments when an 11-year-old girl called for help as she and her brother were stuck in their apartment building after a fire broke out.

“What’s going on?” the dispatcher asks the little girl.

“There’s a fire! The house is on fire, help, please. I have a little brother, please,”” she says.

In the call, the child says a fire broke out in the home while she and her brother were sleeping.

“We fell asleep not knowing,” she says in the call.

She tells the dispatcher that she and her 6-year-old brother were the only two at the home. She says her mother was at work at the time.

“It’s only two people, everybody else is gone,” she says. “It’s just me and my brother.”

The little girl tells the dispatcher that she and her brother were at the window in her second-floor bedroom towards the back of the apartment unit with the door closed and that the fire was spreading.

“Is the fire in the room?” the dispatcher asks.

“No, it’s in another room, but it’s getting closer!” she says.

She describes black smoke coming into the room, clouding their view and making it hard for them to breathe.

“There’s a lot of smoke,” she says. “We can’t breathe.”

You can hear the two children crying and screaming as she desperately begs for help and asks the dispatcher to hurry. She tries to comfort her brother as they wait for firefighters to arrive.

Firefighters arrived about four minutes after the call is placed. The children continue yelling to get their attention. You can hear the moments they are met by fire crews and rescued from the home.

Thankfully, both children were unharmed. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.