Waxhaw man says he’s been out-of-work and waiting two months for unemployment check

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– It has been nearly two months since Kenny Garreau was laid off from his job as a building engineer.

“The COVID came in and blew everything out of the water,” he said.

He applied for unemployment benefits at the end of March. He’s still waiting.

“I totally understand that they’re overwhelmed,” said Garreau, who reached out to FOX 46 after seeing our previous stories. “But we’re too far into this now with no income coming in and savings are just about exhausted.”

Garreau is one of 922,821 North Carolinians who have applied for unemployment benefits, according to the latest data from the Division of Employment Security. More than half of applicants have been paid, totaling $2.3 billion, as the state battles a backlog of applications.

“They all got my money, my taxes,” said Garreau. “I just thought maybe they would be responding a little bit quicker than what they have.”

DES officials say they have hired more call center employees – enough to handle 65,000 calls a day – and will “prioritize” claims with the “longest delays.” For folks like Garreau, it’s little consolation.

“Now knowing where income is coming in, and when, is kind of scary,” he said.

For nearly two months, he has called the state’s hotline nearly every day. He estimates he has been on hold for around 10 hours total. On Monday, he says he called “65 times.”

“I just kept calling,” he said, “because they kept bumping me out.”

To add to his frustration, he says when he is finally connected to a call center employee they are from out-of-state and just refer him back to DES in Raleigh. His application says “pending resolution” due to “lay off/lack of work” and “questionable identity.”



He doesn’t know what that means or how to fix it.

“I thought maybe I filed incorrectly,” he said. “[The call center employees] all said, ‘Everything looks good but we don’t have access to that portion to give you a reason why it’s still pending.’”

FOX 46 is working to get results. We sent his case information, with permission, to officials with the Department of Commerce and DES. We also asked what people in similar situations can do but did not immediately hear back.

FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant asked Garreau to try calling again.

“All agents are busy assisting other callers,” a recorded voice said.

After being placed on hold, FOX 46 watched as he was transferred to a “call center” employee who told him, again, he needed to talk to someone in Raleigh. He was assured that claims older than six weeks are being “escalated.”

Garreau asked to be transferred back to Raleigh and was warned there was an “extremely high call volume” with 400 other people in the queue.

The last time he was told that he says he waited on hold for two hours and was disconnected.

The agent told him she was transfer him but instead he was immediately disconnected.

“You heard that?,” said Garreau. “It disconnected me. She was trying to transfer me back to Raleigh and apparently it didn’t go through and it just hung up which has happened many a time.”

“I got to repeat it all over again,” he said.

Click here to see the latest NC unemployment claims data.