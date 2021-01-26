Waxhaw commissioners approve change to election cycle, giving themselves another year in office

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A vote to change the election process approved in Waxhaw, without the public’s consent.

The move, if approved by the General Assembly, would give the entire board an extra year in office without facing re-election.

The resolution passed Tuesday night with a brief discussion between the mayor and commissioners. If you don’t pour over your local agenda items and minutes, you likely didn’t even know it was happening.

Roughly, 18,000 people live in Waxhaw and the town has had an average voter turnout in the last three municipal elections of 9.5 percent.

The general election draws a bigger crowd. In fact, about half the town’s population casts their ballot in even year elections.

So commissioners voted 4-1 to move the municipal election to even years to sync it with the general election.

“This has not been brought before the residents of Waxhaw,” former commissioner Candace Definis said.

She doesn’t feel the approach was transparent enough.

“This is on a consent agenda, which is a ‘yes or a no’ vote, at the beginning of the meeting this evening with no feedback from any of our citizens,” she said.

The resolution will give the mayor and every commissioner an extra year in office without contention. Only one was against it.

“My feeling, my belief is that we were all voted in for four years. For us to come out and essentially give ourselves any extra year is something that I’m not set with. That should be something left to the people,” Commissioner Pedro Morey said.

Following Morey’s comments was silence until others spoke up in favor of the measure. Some theorized if COVID-19 could make municipal election numbers even worse.

“There is no good time, but there is no better time than to do it at this time,” Brenda McMillon said.

Others are hopeful the change could inspire more Waxhaw residents to make their voice heard at a local level.

“The data is there to support this decision going forward and i think it’s going to have a really good benefit for the town,” Mayor Ron Pappas said.

This isn’t set in stone just yet. The resolution goes to the state legislature and they can put forward a bill and approve or deny this request.