Waxhaw Board of Commissioners to vote on changing town election cycle

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTT)- The Waxhaw Board of Commissioners is considering changing their elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years.

The proposed resolution is meant to have election cycles match up with general and presidential elections, with the hope of increasing voter turnout, and officials say it could potentially save the town money.

“Historically, municipal elections have low voter turnout and recent statistics in Waxhaw justify that trend,” the Board’s agenda item report read. “General elections are held on even years…and historically get a larger voter turnout because of the number of offices that are on the ballot.”

The Board says due to the low turnout for their odd-year munincipal elections, they want to sync up with the general election cycle.

However, if the resolution is adopted, it would essentially keep previously elected board members in office, unchallenged, until the next even-year cycle.

