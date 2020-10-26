Water on the moon? What the new discovery means for future space travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A team of NASA scientists discovered water on a sunlit surface of the moon.

“This is exciting because the expectation is that any water present on a sunlit surface of the moon would not survive the lunar day. This discovery reveals that water might be distributed across the lunar surface,” NASA Astrophysics Division Director Dr. Paul Hertz said.

Hertz says we previously found ice in cold, dark, deep craters that were not easily accessible to space exploration.

“We think the water is trapped within glass beads in the soil that forms during the micrometer impact. These glass beads are about the size of a pencil tip and protect the water from the harsh lunar environment,” said Dr. Casey Honniball, the lead author on the research.

Honniball says they did not find puddles of liquid or mounds of ice on the moon. While we don’t know how accessible or useful this water may be, it’s an exciting first step in space exploration.

Like packing to go to the beach for the weekend, astronauts can only take essentials into space. Water is heavy and expensive to launch.

Chief Exploration Scientist Dr. Jacob Bleacher is already excited for the potential.

“Water can be turned into oxygen for them to breathe. It could be a fuel supply they use later, but obviously, it can be water they can drink or you can use it for other purposes.”

The first woman and another man will launch to the moon in 2024 with the Artemis program.

Learn more about SOFIA, the observatory used to discovery this water.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE