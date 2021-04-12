A thief stole a chain off a woman’s neck while on a motorcycle in Washington Heights, Manhattan on April 10, 2021, according to the NYPD (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) — A thief on the back of a motorcycle snatched a chain off a woman’s neck during a drive-by robbery on a Manhattan street on Saturday, police said.

The incident was caught on video, which the NYPD released Sunday morning.

Police said two suspects drove by the 73-year-old victim as she crossed a street in Washington Heights just after 1 p.m. As they passed her in the crosswalk, the suspect on the back of the motorcycle reached out and ripped the chain off the woman’s neck, the video shows.



The suspects then drove north, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, according to the NYPD. NYPD Crime Stoppers offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.