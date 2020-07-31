WATCH: Suspect wanted in violent carjacking in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Concord Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say was involved in a violent armed robbery and carjacking at a local Circle-K last weekend.

The terrifying incident occurred Saturday, July 25 at the Circle K located at 8501 Concord Mills Blvd.

In the video, you can see the suspect exiting a stolen red Hyundai Santa Fe and forcing a woman out of her vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect then drug her a short distance before fleeing the scene.

Thankfully, the woman only received minor injuries during the ordeal, police said.

Concord Police were able to locate the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it when the suspect fled. The vehicle pursuit continued until the suspect lost control and crashed into another vehicle in Charlotte, where the suspect then got out of the stolen car and ran away, police said.

While Concord Police continues to work to locate the suspect, the department has identified and issued six secure custody orders on the suspect’s accomplices in this case, they said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a maroon shirt with “AERO NY 1987” written on the front, black or navy pants, and red shoes. Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.