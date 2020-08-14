President Trump holds White House news conference Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Donald Trump held a news conference Friday afternoon at the White House.

The White House did not say what the president planned to discuss, but he recently has been using news conferences to highlight the U.S. coronavirus response and to criticize his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in the presidential election.

Friday morning, the White House confirmed that Trump’s younger brother, Robert, has been hospitalized in New York City and the president plans to travel there this afternoon to see him.

Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalized, but officials said that he was seriously ill.