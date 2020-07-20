WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette to announce investment of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, members of the General Assembly, as well as educators, will hold a news conference this morning.

According to a news release, the news conference is to announce the investment of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds, which were allocated under the CARES Act.

The news conference will be held at 10:15 a.m. at Hampton Park Christian School, located at 875 State Park Road in Greenville.

According to the release, the governor recently invested $2.4 million to the state’s eight historically black colleges and universities. Read the news release here.