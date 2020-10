MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A convicted murderer and rapist was sentenced to a minimum of 51 years for the brutal killing and burning of a Robeson County woman in 2015.

Superior Court Judge James Gregory Bell sentenced Zabiane Williams on Thursday to a minimum of 51 years and a maximum of 68 years on the three charges of second-degree murder, first-degree rape and a consolidated charge of burglary and arson, according to the Clerk of Courts.