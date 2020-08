CHARLOTTE, N.C (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Wednesday proved to be another frustrating day for students, parents and teachers. For the second time this week, users were unable to log on to the site used for online-learning.

Governor Roy Cooper is demanding these technical problems get fixed and fast, and elected leaders are calling for an immediate fix to the statewide online learning system, which crashed again today.

It's back up and running now, but without it, students have trouble connecting to their classes at home.