CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As the DNC kicks off in Milwaukee Monday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is praising how the DNC is being showcased during the coronavirus.

“This pandemic has caused us to change a lot of things the way we do business, the way we live our lives, the way we look at each other. And, I think this virtual Democratic Convention is exactly what is needed. One, it shows that we care about the well-being of every delegate. Two, it’s an exciting list of people to come forward with a message around change and three, it's just great to have Vice President Biden and Senator Harris on the ticket.