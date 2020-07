CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A new Charlotte-based website popped up this week organized by a new non-profit. The goal is the website is to drum up support for Charlotte’s version of Central Park, called “Queens Park”.

The 220 acre proposed park would be built near the Optimist Park neighborhood on the other side of the Blue Line extension. It currently is a railyard owned by Norfolk Southern Railway.

Right now when you look across North Brevard Street in Optimist Park you can see and hear the railyard. New renderings show what the area could look like if it is turned into Queens Park. There would be 220 acres of green space, paths and water features.