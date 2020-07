CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There are renewed efforts to reduce speeding on I-485 after a weekend crash killed five people and a highway patrol trooper was seriously injured in the same location the following morning.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says starting on July 20 they will deploy a five-person team along I-485 who will enforce speed. Highway Patrol says the idea has been months in the making, but has been deployed early following the weekend crash.

Highway Patrol blames the crash last Friday near the overpass for Beatties Ford Road in North Charlotte on excessive speed by one driver. That driver was injured, but five others including a family of four were killed.

