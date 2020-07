AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers in China have identified a new strain of swine flu that has “pandemic potential.” It has been more than a decade since the swine flu, known as the virus H1N1, last caused a global pandemic. The CDC estimates that the 2009 H1N1 pandemic killed up to 575,000 people globally. The new virus, known as G4 EA H1N1, has several similarities to the 2009 virus, including its origin: pigs.

"They have flu that's specific to their species, just like we have flu that's specific to our species, and it occasionally is able to transfer," says Ben King PhD., a University of Texas professor who teaches classes on zoonotic diseases, viruses that are able to transfer between animals and people. "There's always a chance that any of the swine flu's that are out there, of which there are several, could jump into humans."