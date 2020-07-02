FOX 46 Now: July 1

RELATED: As July 4 approaches, SC health officials urge staying home
With cases of COVID-19 on the rise across the Carolinas, state leaders are issuing warnings to residents ahead of the holiday weekend, urging them to stay home and avoid large gatherings. Details from the NC and SC news conferences held this afternoon, on FOX 46 Now.
