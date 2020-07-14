WATCH: Kayaker captures terrifying run-in with alligator in NC river

WILMINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTE) – Video captured by a kayaker of his frightening run-in with an alligator is going viral on social media.

Pedro Jose, who also goes by Peter Joyce, shared video to his YouTube channel Monday, July 13 of the moment he ran into a gator while kayaking along North Carolina’s Waccamaw River.

“While paddling the upper Waccamaw in N.C. I received a warm welcome from the wildlife,” he said.

The video shows Jose paddling, enjoying the views and fresh air, when suddenly a gator charges toward him, pushing the kayak onto its side. You can see Jose taking a moment to collect himself before turning around and paddling out of the area, down the river.

Jose’s video has been viewed more than 9,800 times with many reaching out, simply amazed at the encounter.

“How did you remain calm and not shout out expletives?” David Minch said.

“Oh my gosh! You are the bravest person I know!!!” Hope Fully wrote.

