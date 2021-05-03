WATCH: Deputy wrangles gator with broom, returns it to pond

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Using a broom, a deputy in Hillsborough County, Florida wrangled an alligator and released it back into a pond on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Wheaton, Deputy Noland and Deputy Morrey were called to deal with a 4-foot alligator that had wandered away from a pond and was found sleeping under a car in a Tampa neighborhood.

Wheaton, who is no stranger to alligators, having just relocated a 10-foot one in April, took charge, and used the broom to guide the reptile in the right direction. The gator latched onto the broom and went for a joyride back to the pond.

Deputies are using the encounter to remind residents it’s still alligator mating season.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

They advise residents to keep a safe distance, keep their pets on a leash, and swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight.

If you see an alligator, don’t feed or touch it, and call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 813-247-8200 or call the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4296.