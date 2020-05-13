Watch: ‘COVID-19 Response: Congressional Town Hall’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Eight members of U.S. Congress joined CBS 17 on Tuesday to answer your questions about the federal response to the COBID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Reps. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC 1), Alma Adams (D-NC 3), Greg Murphy (R-NC 3), David Price (D-NC 4), Mark Walker (R-NC 6), Richard Hudson (R-NC 8), Dan Bishop (R-NC 9) and Ted Budd (R-NC 13) all joined the conversation remotely.

The representatives answers questions related to small business loans, unemployment, stimulus funds and the reopening of America.

The town hall was broadcast across North Carolina from six Nexstar-own television stations – CBS 17in Raleigh, WSPA in Spartanburg, South Carolina serving the western part of the state, WGHP in the Triad, WNCT on Greenville, WJZY in Charlotte, and WAVY in Norfolk, Virginia serving the Outer Banks.