Surveillance video released in deadly 2019 shooting of Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The family of Tydarrien Ford, a 25-year-old father killed in a shooting in north Charlotte last October, pleaded for someone to come forward with information Wednesday during a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news conference.

According to CMPD, the Charlotte father of two was shot just before 8 p.m. on October 19, 2019, along the 2100 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue near Beatties Ford Road.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim was found in the roadway on Catherine Simmons at Custer Street. He was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries.

CMPD released the following video in hopes that it might reach someone who knows something about the case. Detectives said around 200 people lived near the area at the time of the shooting.

Homicide detectives need your help identifying the suspect in this video who is wanted for the 2019 murder of Tydarrien Ford. Detectives anticipate there is someone who knows something about this case and ask for information to be left anonymously with @CLTCrimeStopper. #clt pic.twitter.com/HFUbLwBXZm — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 9, 2020

Detectives are still looking to identify a suspect in the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD at 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

THE LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: