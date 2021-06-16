Waste Management worker killed by truck, bulldozer at NC landfill; labor department investigating

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A worker was killed when he was pinned between a truck and a bulldozer at a landfill in Winston-Salem, according to the N.C. Department of Labor.

At about 4:45 p.m. Friday, Waste Management of Carolinas employee Thomas Michael Thompson, 63, of Pinnacle, was working at the landfill at 325 West Hanes Mill Road when he was pinned between the truck and bulldozer.

The NCDOL’s Occupational Safety and Health Division has launched an investigation.