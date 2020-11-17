Washington Post: Lindsey Graham pressured GA Secretary of State to throw out legally cast ballots

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 14: Chairman Lindsey Graham, (R-SC). looks on as Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Senator Lindsey Graham pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to throw out legally cast ballots, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The Washington Post reports that Raffensperger talked to Graham Friday. Raffensperger told the Washington Post that Graham asked him whether he had the power to toss out all mail-in ballots in counties that had higher rates of non-matching signatures.

Raggensperger told the Washington Post he was stunned with Graham’s apparent suggestion to throw away ballots that were cast legally.

The Washington Post reached out to Graham’s office and were referred to a letter from Georgia Republicans voicing concern with the vote audit process.

Graham also echoed President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims about voting irregularities, the Washington Post reports.

Raffensperger said he has come under increasing pressure from Republicans to question the validity of the results, according to the Washington Post.

Raffensperger said every allegation of fraud will be investigated, but so far, no credible evidence exists that would change the election’s outcome, the Washington Post reports.

Read more from the Washington Post here.