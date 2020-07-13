Washington Redskins dropping name Monday: reports

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on FedEx Field prior to an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Redskins in Landover, Md. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Seattle-based Amazon will begin pulling Redskins team merchandise from its online marketplace. Ferguson urged the online giant to remove such merchandise it because of growing calls for the team to change what he called their use of a racial slur in the name. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

The Washington Redskins, one of the NFL’s oldest franchises, will get rid of its name on Monday, according to multiple reports.

USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder is set to “retire” the name.

Washington won’t announce its new name because trademark issues are still pending. However, the “thorough review” of the name is officially over because the team wanted to “remove any doubts as to the future of the name,” Sports Business Journal, citing sources. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for the team.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The team launched the review of the name July 3 after prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America asked the team to change the name. The sponsors’ concern grew after weeks of national protests following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. However, the controversy and calls for the Washington team to change its name have persisted for years.

For more information on this story, please click here.