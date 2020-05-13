Warmer temps on the way after record cold lows

After a record cold start Tuesday morning, (Charlotte had a low 36!), it will not be as cold tonight.

Lows fall into the 40s to around 50 to start the day Wednesday. Another disturbance moving in will keep us on the cloudy side Wednesday.

There’s the slight chance of a few showers as well, as temperatures remain cool.

Thursday marks the start of the warming trend. As high pressure moves offshore and puts us in the warm zone, high temps will soar close to 80. We’ll finish the week in the low 80s Friday, then approach 90 over the weekend!

All the while, most neighborhoods stay dry. The best chance of any showers and storms through the weekend will be in the mountains.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 49.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance shower. High 68.