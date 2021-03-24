Warm-up continues through week with cloudy conditions, chance for showers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Temperatures got a little warmer on Wednesday afternoon despite plenty of lingering clouds. Highs topped out in the low and mid 70s.

The rest of the week is even warmer, with upper 70s Thursday and low and mid 80s Friday!

There’s a cold front on the way, though, and that will keep things on the cloudy side Thursday with a few showers around, too. But the best chance of rain doesn’t move in until late in the evening through early Friday morning.

A band of heavy rain and embedded storms will move into the mountains first, then into the Charlotte metro and points east through the night. While the threat of damaging, severe storms is low, it’s not zero.

Damaging wind would be the main threat if any stronger storms occur. If you’re hoping for some dry time Friday afternoon, you’ll get it!

Showers linger early in the morning, then the rain is done by lunchtime. It doesn’t last long, though. Another front will bring scattered showers and storms late Saturday into Sunday.





Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 55.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. High 78.