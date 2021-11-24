Wanted murder suspect in death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player captured in Caldwell County

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Hickory have arrested a murder suspect wanted for the death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player Omari Drovon Alexander.

According to Hickory Police Department, 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard was found hiding on a property in Collettsville, N.C. by the owner. The property owner contacted the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and deputies responded and took Izard into custody.

Izard is charged with first degree murder and will be held without bond in Catawba County Jail.

A second suspect has already been charged and arrested. Investigators arrested 20-year-old Hailee Maureen Melanson on Monday charging her with felony accessory after the fact in the murder. She is being held in the Catawba County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551 or Investigator David Moore at (828) 261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.