WANTED: Charlotte murder suspect ID’d in weekend lounge shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD has released information on a murder suspect wanted in connection with this weekend’s deadly lounge shooting.

Cordero Ardrey, 33, is wanted and has been charged with the murder of Horace Mccorey, 34, in a shooting at a lounge this past weekend.

Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting around 4 a.m. Saturday morning at Mooney’s Lounge on North Graham Street, up the road from Camp North End.

An initial investigation revealed MCcorey had been shot at the lounge and drove himself across the street to a firehouse, where he crashed through the station’s garage door. He was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

Ardrey is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 9-1-1 immediately.