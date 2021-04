HOUSTON (CW39) With the Major League Baseball season starting up again, the team at BonusFinder is in search of the ultimate ballpark food fan – hot dogs in particular.

To apply, all you have to do is fill in a form at the link above explaining why you’re the most qualified candidate for the role. What we hear is, the more creative your entry is, the better!

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Good luck!