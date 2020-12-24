Wanted: Masked man robs gas station in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a Union Grove gas station on Christmas Eve.

The armed robbery occurred Thursday, Dec. 24, at the Knight’s BP located on West Memorial Highway, just off of Interstate-77.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to download surveillance camera footage while they interviewed the clerk at the scene.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned, black male, 5’7”-5’9” tall, weighing around 260-300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask with lots of facial hair showing, all black clothing, and “Vans” type shoes.

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray Kia sedan possibly an Optima with plastic covering on the roof.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100.

