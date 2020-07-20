WANTED: Man accused of beating, sexually assaulting 69-year-old woman in her Alexander County home

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say beat and sexually assaulted a 69-year-old woman in her home.

The violent incident occurred at 2:18 a.m. Sunday, July 19 at a residence located in the Hiddenite Community near the area of Millersville Road and Liberty Church Road.

As deputies arrived to the scene, a 69-year-old woman told them that she had been asleep in her bed when she was awoken by an unknown man who started hitting her in the face and strangling her.

The woman said she was then sexually assaulted by the intruder.

The unknown suspect then fled the home and was believed to be on foot, deputies said. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit responded to assist in the investigation along with Alexander County EMS who transported the woman to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing as leads continue to develop, the sheriff’s office said Monday. A reward of $1,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the home invasion and sexual assault.

Alexander County Sheriff Bowman is reminding citizens to be aware of their surroundings at all times and to secure your homes and property.