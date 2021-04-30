Wanted: Extras for new movie being made in North Carolina

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – Filmmakers in Burlington, North Carolina, are trying to gather 500 extras before shooting a scene in a new movie on Sunday.

Cornelius Muller Productions has begun work on a new film called “Making Him Famous.”

The majority of the background extras will be needed until around 6:00 p.m., while 100-200 volunteers will be asked to stay until around 10 p.m.

The role is not paid.

The scene will be shot at 1:30 p.m. ET at The Lamb’s Chapel – Airport Campus, the production company said.

Click here to sign up.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The film is directed by Burgess Jenkins and centers around the life of fictional character Mario King, a young man who follows his faith on a journey of self-discovery and fame.

It stars Vonii Bristow, Morgan Graham, Cornelius Muller Joseph Gray and Ashlee Payne.