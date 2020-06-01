Walmart closing local stores early in fear of riots, looters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walmart confirmed with FOX 46 that it will be closing a number of stores in the Charlotte-metro area early Monday due to the threat of looters and rioters.

The Walmart located at 9820 Callabridge Court, the Walmart located at 8180 S. Tryon, the Walmart located at 3850 E. Independence and the Walmart located in Pineville-Matthews all closed early at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Huntersville Walmart located at 11145 Bryton Town Center closed at 4:30 p.m. The Belmont Walmart and Kannapolis Walmart all closed at 5 p.m. The Walmart in Rock Hill also closed at 5 p.m.

“The safety of our employees is number one priority,” one manager told FOX 46.

Tense protests have gripped the City of Charlotte for three straight days with nearly 100 arrests taking place due to rioters. Peaceful protests have quickly turned violent and CMPD has used pepper spray to try and ease the tension.

George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died while in the custody of a white police officer last week.

