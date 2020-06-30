Walmart stops selling ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise following backlash

(WJW) – Walmart will no longer sell “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its website.

The nation’s largest retailer is removing the items which are sold by third-party sellers after hearing concerns from some employees and customers.

The backlash erupted on social media, where people criticized the company for allegedly “mocking” the Black Lives Matter movement, which has come to symbolize a call to action against racism and police killings of Black people.

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” Walmart said in a statement. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”

