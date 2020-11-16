Walmart counting customers, enforcing in-store mask mandate ahead of holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The holiday shopping season is here, but as the threat of COVID-19 increases, big box stores are taking extra steps to help control crowds and curb the spread.

Major retailers like Walmart are once again counting customers before you step foot in their doors. They say they will be keeping track of everyone who enters as COVID-19 cases surge.

The Walmart in Belmont was bustling with shoppers on Monday. Despite a spike in coronavirus cases, some tossing their masks to the wayside, ignoring requirements to wear them.

“There was a couple people not wearing them,” shopper Anthony Skinner said. “The sign will say ‘don’t enter without a mask’, but there’s a lot of people in there without masks. Makes me nervous,”

People not wearing masks is a major concern for health officials.

“I’ve got to tell you, my concerns are Thanksgiving, but they’re also Black Friday,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Walmart has announced a change in policy. The retail giant says it will once again limit capacity to 20.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Making the regulations on capacity would be a lot better and safer,” shopper Sandor Berman said.

As local case counts increase, Harris told city leaders that Black Friday is something they’ll need to watch closely.

“We’re hearing from a number of different businesses about how they’re handling Black Friday, but that’s going to be a challenge if you think about what Black Friday has looked like over the past years,” said Harris.

However, some fear that limiting customers will do little to stop the spread of the virus.

“Because even at times you’re still touching everything. Everybody else is touching, so I don’t feel like it’s making much of a difference,” Skinner said. “I might come out for a little bit. Go back home, cause you know, it’s going to be a lot of people out and a lot of spread.”

Still, not everyone agrees with limiting shoppers ahead of the holidays.

“I think its pointless then to have Black Friday here because that’s a tradition,” Zoa Gladden said.

Gladden says the stricter safety policies will make it more difficult for people who want to shop in person.

“I mean we’re all grown. You can take the precautions if you want to come out here and deal with Black Friday or you can stay home and deal with it online.”

MORE FROM FOX 64 CHARLOTTE