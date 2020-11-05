Voters experience fatigue awaiting election results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As election results continue being counted, FOX 46 wanted to check on you.

We asked the question: Are you tired, or are you anxiously awaiting a named president?

We heard all types of responses Tuesday, some said it’s a great feeling waiting for the final results to come in, while others seem to think it’s been a lot to take in.

The similar response was the push for a more unified country.

As presidential election results continue coming in, people continue to grow weary.

“Anxious. I just want to know what’s going on and who’s going to win and I don’t know… I feel like it’s going to be drug out for a long time,” said Caroline.

Some say it’s been a long 24 hours as key states tally final results.

Angela Young doesn’t the evening walking her neighborhood because she says she gets too anxious to stay inside.

“Regardless of anything, whoever is in the White House… we just all need to come together and work and be kind,” said Young.

With record numbers for voter turnout, more than 365,000 people voting early in Mecklenburg County organizers of initiatives like Souls to the Polls spent the day reflecting on the number of people they helped exercise their right.

Corine Mack says they provided transportation to over 500 voters.

“I am absolutely proud of the work we did here in Mecklenburg. I would’ve like to gotten maybe another 2,000 or 3,000 more people out to go out and vote but Mecklenburg did a good job getting people out to vote,” said Mack.

Therapists say if you’re having anxiety about the election, take a break and relax .