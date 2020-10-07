Visitors say social distancing guidelines weren’t followed at Union Co. ice rink linked to multiple cases of COVID-19

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More details are coming out concerning the spread of COVID-19 at a Union County ice skating rink.

The Extreme Ice Center says they are following protocols on keeping things clean, but one person FOX 46 spoke with Tuesday night says social distancing was not being practiced here as late as this past Sunday.

On the Facebook page for the Extreme Ice Center, there are videos of playing and training, but within the last two weeks there has been a worry among the people that go there.

Specifically, it’s about cases of covid-19 that the center says are within their travel hockey programs.

“Walking in there and seeing it, it’s like no one cares, but it’s pretty hard,” one visitor to the ice rink told FOX 46.

The person wanted to remain anonymous and asked that we disguise their voice. Like many people that go to Extreme Ice that we’ve spoken with, they say they don’t want retaliation for speaking out. But they tell us as late as Sunday night, they noticed problems with social distancing measures inside.

“I saw multiple employees not wearing masks. They were still letting people walking without masks.”

Sunday night was when Extreme Ice cCnter sent an e-mail out to members, saying they were cleaning and sanitizing on a routine basis and were enforcing mask requirements.

Their Facebook page even noted their cleaning procedures happening at the center, but parents of a COVID-positive child we spoke with say the problem is in the locker room.

“Anyone who had been in the locker rooms, prior to the game, was at risk.”

Extreme Ice says they have since limited who can be in the locker rooms and say they will be sanitizing them after each use.

FOX 46 reached out to Extreme Ice and while they would not confirm the number of cases tied to the center, they did say they just passed a health department inspection.

“They’ve been saying they’re going to sanitize since the day they reopened.”

FOX 46 did reach out to USA Hockey, which issues best practice guidance for hockey teams that includes proper sanitizing, but the specifics vary from state to state.

In North Carolina, the orders say the cleaning has to be routine, but increased during peak times.

