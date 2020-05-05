Virtual racing bringing life back to North Wilkesboro Speedway

In February, FOX 46 was the first to tell you about interest in returning racing to North Wilkesboro Speedway in Wilkes County. Now, a virtual race staged for this Saturday is bringing renewed interest to the old track.

“You know it’s hard to tell where the path will lead, but we are seeing a bump in attention to the track of people reaching out,” said Steve Wilson from Save the Speedway.

NASCAR hasn’t staged an official race here since September 29, 1996. Portions of the track have fallen into disrepair. Every so often, there is talk about reopening the facility.

Grassroots groups, like ‘Save the Speedway,’ keep race memories alive. The man behind the group plans to watch the iRacing event this Saturday.

“Yeah I’m going to tune in. I want to see what kind of work and what kind of detail they put into it,” one fan told FOX 46.

The detail started back in December. Dale Earnhardt Jr. led a group of drivers and broadcasters in cleaning up the track. Employees from iRacing, took over, scanning the track, every bump and elevation change will be felt by drivers racing Saturday.

Every iRacing track is identical inside and out to its real world counterpart.

The virtual North Wilkesboro hasn’t been released to the public yet, but you can see through a ride around virtual Charlotte Motor Speedway that there isn’t a billboard or grandstand seat out of place.

To help build North Wilkesboro, iRacing asked fans to send in old pictures of the original track, showing how bringing racing back to the area is truly a community effort.