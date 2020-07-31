Virginia Military Institute won’t remove Confederate statues or rename buildings

But the school will confront 'any areas of racial inequality'

The Virginia Military Institute will not remove Confederate monuments or rename buildings named after Confederate leaders, the school’s superintendent announced this week.

Ret. Gen. J.H. Bindford Peay III said the military college, founded in 1839 in Lexington, Va., about 140 miles west of the onetime Confederate capital in Richmond, had a past “intertwined with the history of Virginia and the Civil War.”

“We do not currently intend to remove any VMI statues or rename any VMI buildings,” he wrote in in a seven-page letter addressed to the campus community. “Rather, in the future we will emphasize recognition of leaders from the Institute’s second century.”

While condemning racism as something “we all agree we want to erase,” Peay said some of the statues and monuments were dedicated to people with ties to the school that ran deeper than the Confederacy.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more information on this story, please click here.