Virginia man dies after water-related incident in Outer Banks

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A Virginia man was found dead in the water at the south end of Hatteras Island on Friday night.

According to the National Park Service, a man was reported floating in the ocean at 9:34 p.m. near the end of Pole Road, located at the south end of Hatteras Island.

The victim has since been identified as a 46-year-old male from Falls Church, Virginia. His family says he had been surf fishing prior to his death.

Seashore Rangers, Dare County Emergency Medical Services and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad responded to the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.