Virginia Department of Forestry warns of puss caterpillars reported in multiple counties

VIRGINIA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Virginia Department of Forestry is issuing a warning to residents about a dangerous caterpillar that has been spotted in a few eastern counties.

The puss caterpillar may look soft and fluffy, but wildlife officials say it’s anything but. The “hairs” of this caterpillar are actually venomous spines that cause a painful reaction if touched.

These caterpillars eat oak and elm leaves, and can often be found in parks or near structures. They say if you happen to find one of the caterpillars, you should leave it alone.

They say there are several natural enemies that control their populations and prey on them at different stages of their life cycle.

