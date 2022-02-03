WATCH: Colorado firefighter rescues dog from icy pond

Video Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue via Storyful

(STORYFUL) — A firefighter rescued a dog that wound up in the icy waters of a pond along the Big Dry Creek Trail in Centennial, Colorado, on Monday, January 31.

Video shows firefighter Armstrong get into the partially frozen pond and struggle to push the golden retriever, named Watson, free.

Eventually Armstrong is able to get Watson onto the ice and he is pulled out the water.

Watson had “chased after geese and couldn’t escape the frigid water,” South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The service said they had rescued a woman and her dog in the same spot just five days before.