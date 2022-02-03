WATCH: Colorado firefighter rescues dog from icy pond

Viral

by: Oliver Kerry, Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

Video Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue via Storyful

(STORYFUL) — A firefighter rescued a dog that wound up in the icy waters of a pond along the Big Dry Creek Trail in Centennial, Colorado, on Monday, January 31.

Video shows firefighter Armstrong get into the partially frozen pond and struggle to push the golden retriever, named Watson, free.

Eventually Armstrong is able to get Watson onto the ice and he is pulled out the water.

Watson had “chased after geese and couldn’t escape the frigid water,” South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The service said they had rescued a woman and her dog in the same spot just five days before.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories