Beachgoers have rare encounter with 800-pound leatherback sea turtle nesting during daylight hours

Courtesy of Shelley Michel

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (FOX 46 Charlotte) – Beachgoers in Florida got quite the sight this week when an endangered sea turtle was spotted in the early morning hours nesting.

“What an incredible morning. I am still shaking! I get a text, I call back and ask ‘Is she still there? Where?’ Answers were provided. I was still in my pajamas, grabbed my camera, license, and ran to the car,” Shelley Michel shared on social media.

The 800-pound leatherback sea turtle was nesting in the daytime to the delight of a handful of people who got to see her.

“We did witness her returning to the ocean and I just cannot thank Jimmy enough for a dream come true. Best part, we got to experience it together!” Michel wrote.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

