Viral cranberry juice-sipping, skateboarding TikTok star positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved TikTok star who has been traveling after his rise to fame this year has tested positive for COVID-19, TMZ reported.

Nathan Apodaca — @420doggface208 on TikTok — brought some much-needed levity during the pandemic with his cool and collected skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while sipping from a full-size bottle of cranberry juice.

His TikTok video went viral and sparked a trend on the social media app.

Ocean Spray even surprised Apodaca with a cranberry-colored truck, perhaps in appreciation as shelves of Ocean Spray were clearing out by people trying to emulate Apodaca’s recording.

BURGLAR KILLED WHEN WINDOW UNEXPECTEDLY CLOSES, ‘PINNING HIM’ AND LEAVING HIM ‘SUSPENDED IN AIR,’ SHERIFF SAYS

According to TMZ, Apodaca and his fiancée felt COVID-19 symptoms after returning from a Los Angeles trip, and positive test results came back Monday.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE